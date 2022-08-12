Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 2.5%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,314.50 ($15.88) and last traded at GBX 1,308.50 ($15.81). Approximately 1,402,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,229,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,276.50 ($15.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 2,060 ($24.89) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,195.86 ($26.53).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,251.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,442.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,056.52.

Entain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Entain

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.