Entain Plc (LON:ENT) to Issue GBX 8.50 Dividend

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Entain Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,401.50 ($16.93) on Friday. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,251.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,442.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3,030.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.
Insider Transactions at Entain
In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
