Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 13.1 %

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,161.70% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 608,260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 37.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,204,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 328,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 379.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197,356 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

