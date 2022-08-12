EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $496.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $370.00 to $496.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $473.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $435.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

