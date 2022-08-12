EpiK Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $240,321.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $240,321.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015484 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
