EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $43.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 482. EQB has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

