EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Cut to C$85.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

EQB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $43.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

