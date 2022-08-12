EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.08. EQRx shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 5,518 shares changing hands.
EQRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
