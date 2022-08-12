Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $22.05 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

