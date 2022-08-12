Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

