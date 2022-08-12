Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.86. Ero Copper shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $963.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

