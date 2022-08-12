Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.86. Ero Copper shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Ero Copper Stock Down 5.5 %
The company has a market cap of $963.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.