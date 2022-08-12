ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

