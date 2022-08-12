Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

