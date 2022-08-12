Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.2-432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.38 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

