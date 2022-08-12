EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 18.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after buying an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.23.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.10. The company had revenue of 143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 140.50 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.