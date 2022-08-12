Evercore ISI Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to In-Line

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTES traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,691. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.