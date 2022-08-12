Evercore ISI Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $130.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.79.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ETR opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

