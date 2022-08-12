Evercore ISI Trims JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price to $8.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after buying an additional 379,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,030,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,055,000 after buying an additional 647,816 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

