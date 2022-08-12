Evercore ISI Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $152.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.92.
Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.5 %
MHK opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 308,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
