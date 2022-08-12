Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $128.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,181 shares of company stock valued at $99,576 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

See Also

