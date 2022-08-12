EVgo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,078 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 160,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,869. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.