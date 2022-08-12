EVgo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,078 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.
EVgo Stock Performance
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.