EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $46,359.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00037898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00066360 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

