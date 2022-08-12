Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

