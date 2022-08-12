Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.01. Exscientia shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $112,273,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,131,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.