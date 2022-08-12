Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 10,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

