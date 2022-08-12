Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.09. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

