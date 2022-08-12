Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $385.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

