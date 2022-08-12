Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.58. 306,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,887,652. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $385.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $35,101,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

