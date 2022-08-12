Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Fabege AB has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBGGF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabege AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

