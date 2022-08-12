Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 343.6% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 22,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,468. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $74.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

