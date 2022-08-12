Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 343.6% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fast Retailing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 22,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,468. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $74.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.
About Fast Retailing
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fast Retailing (FRCOY)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.