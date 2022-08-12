Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

