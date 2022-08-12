Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0997

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $74.40 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.22 or 0.99996073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

