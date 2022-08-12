Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.
Fidus Investment Stock Performance
FDUS opened at $20.02 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.
FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
