Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 29,540 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,761.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

