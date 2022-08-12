Fiera Capital Corp Has $18.64 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.95% of Veracyte worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,404,000 after buying an additional 533,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 275,487 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $10,808,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 664,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 196,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,767,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Veracyte
In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Veracyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
