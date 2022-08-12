Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMN opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

