Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,297 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

