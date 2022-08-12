Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $188,685,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

