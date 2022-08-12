Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Shutterstock worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

SSTK stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

