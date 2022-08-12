Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799,090 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 71.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

