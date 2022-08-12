Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,163 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of ExlService worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.88 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

