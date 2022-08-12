Fiera Capital Corp Sells 735 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $478.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.29 and a 200-day moving average of $444.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

