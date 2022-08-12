Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FSZ stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 201,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,965. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

About Fiera Capital

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.