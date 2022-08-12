Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26,071.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.08 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

