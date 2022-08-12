Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $361.74 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $8.73 or 0.00035789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 259,664,669 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

