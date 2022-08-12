FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 300,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

