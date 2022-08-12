FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.72 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002600 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002632 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,564,263 coins and its circulating supply is 605,012,203 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

