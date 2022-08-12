Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.89. 47,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 59,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$40.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

