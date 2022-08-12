Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.20

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as low as C$12.18. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 13,630 shares traded.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 25.35 and a quick ratio of 25.34.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0224657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

