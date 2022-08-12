Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $3.05 on Top Exchanges

Firo (FIRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00012707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,009.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.79 or 0.07908605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00176710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00257126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00687717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00586345 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005459 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,375,369 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

